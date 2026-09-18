Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Delicious Sides & Navigating Food Labels
When:
Fri. Nov 13, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Healthy Teaching Kitchen brings two practical topics to the table Friday, November 13: Delicious Sides & Navigating Food Labels.
Veterans will prepare Bright Broccoli Salad during the next Back to the Basics class.
Friday, November 13 | 1 p.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP: