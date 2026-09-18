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Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Delicious Sides & Navigating Food Labels

When:

Fri. Nov 13, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Healthy Teaching Kitchen brings two practical topics to the table Friday, November 13: Delicious Sides & Navigating Food Labels.

Veterans will prepare Bright Broccoli Salad during the next Back to the Basics class.

Friday, November 13 | 1 p.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP:

Other VA events

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