Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Enjoying Desserts & Mindful Eating

Yes, dessert is on the menu. Healthy Teaching Kitchen concludes its Back to the Basics series Friday, November 20, at 1 p.m. with Enjoying Desserts & Mindful Eating.



Veterans will prepare Ginger Blueberry Crisp during the final class in the six-week Friday series.



Friday, November 20 | 1 p.m.

Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition

830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence

Free for Veterans • Space is limited

RSVP: