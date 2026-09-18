Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Enjoying Desserts & Mindful Eating
When:
Fri. Nov 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Yes, dessert is on the menu. Healthy Teaching Kitchen concludes its Back to the Basics series Friday, November 20, at 1 p.m. with Enjoying Desserts & Mindful Eating.
Veterans will prepare Ginger Blueberry Crisp during the final class in the six-week Friday series.
Friday, November 20 | 1 p.m.
Main Building • 4th Floor Nutrition
830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
Free for Veterans • Space is limited
RSVP: