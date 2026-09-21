Give Blood. Give Hope. Give Life.

VA Providence is hosting a Rhode Island Blood Center Blood Drive Thursday, October 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the 5th Floor Auditorium at 830 Chalkstone Avenue in Providence.



Blood donors can make a difference for patients throughout our community. Before donating, remember to eat well, stay hydrated, bring a photo ID and make sure you are feeling healthy and symptom-free.



Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with a parental consent form, and meet minimum eligibility requirements.



Thursday, October 1 | 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

VA Providence | 5th Floor Auditorium

830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence



Register with the Rhode Island Blood Center using sponsor code RR0182.