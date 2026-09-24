VA Providence to Join Cape Cod Stand Down for Veterans

VA Providence will join Veterans, community organizations and service providers at the Cape Cod Stand Down for Veterans on Friday, Oct. 2, at the Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod in Hyannis.



Hosted by the Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center, the event brings resources and support directly to Veterans in one location, helping connect attendees with organizations dedicated to meeting their needs.



VA Providence representatives will be on site as part of the broader community effort to ensure Veterans know about the resources available to them and how to connect with VA care and services.



The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1225 Lyannough Road in Hyannis.