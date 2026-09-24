Employment Resource Center Brings Career Resources Directly to Veterans

As part of VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Recognition Week, the VA Providence Employment Resource Center will host a pop-up resource table Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Main Lobby of Building 1.



Veterans can stop by to speak directly with Employment Resource Center staff and learn about resources available to help them pursue their employment and career goals.



Support includes job-search assistance, résumé development, online applications, interview preparation, education and skills-training options, and connections to additional community resources.



Whether a Veteran is beginning a job search, considering a career change or simply looking for guidance on the next step, the Employment Resource Center is available to help.



Your goals. Our support.