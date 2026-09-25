VA Providence Fall VetConnect

Veterans and their families are invited to join VA Providence leadership for VetConnect on Wednesday, October 28, from 4–6 p.m.



VetConnect gives Veterans an opportunity to hear updates directly from VA Providence leadership, learn more about available programs and services, and ask questions about VA health care and resources.



Representatives from VA Enrollment and the Veterans Benefits Administration will also be available to help Veterans connect with health care enrollment, benefits information and additional support.



VA Providence Healthcare System

830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence

Building 1, 5th Floor Classrooms