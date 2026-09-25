VA Providence Winter VetConnect

Start the new year connected with your VA.



Veterans and their families are invited to attend VA Providence VetConnect on Wednesday, January 20, from 4–6 p.m.



VA Providence leadership will share current health care system updates and answer questions directly from Veterans. Representatives from VA Enrollment and the Veterans Benefits Administration will also be available to provide information and individualized assistance.



VetConnect is designed to make it easier for Veterans to connect with leadership, understand available services and get answers to the questions that matter to them.



VA Providence Healthcare System

830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence

Building 1, 5th Floor Classrooms