VA Providence Spring VetConnect

VA Providence Healthcare System will host its spring VetConnect on Wednesday, April 14, from 4–6 p.m.



Veterans and their families can hear directly from VA Providence leadership, receive updates on health care services and programs, and participate in an open question-and-answer session.



Representatives from VA Enrollment and the Veterans Benefits Administration will also be available to assist Veterans with enrollment, benefits information and connections to additional resources.



VA Providence Healthcare System

830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence

Building 1, 5th Floor Classrooms