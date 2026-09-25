VA Providence Spring VetConnect
When:
Wed. Apr 14, 2027, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building - 5th Floor Classrooms
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
VA Providence Healthcare System will host its spring VetConnect on Wednesday, April 14, from 4–6 p.m.
Veterans and their families can hear directly from VA Providence leadership, receive updates on health care services and programs, and participate in an open question-and-answer session.
Representatives from VA Enrollment and the Veterans Benefits Administration will also be available to assist Veterans with enrollment, benefits information and connections to additional resources.
VA Providence Healthcare System
830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence
Building 1, 5th Floor Classrooms