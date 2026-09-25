VA Providence Summer VetConnect

VA Providence will host its summer VetConnect on Wednesday, July 14, from 4–6 p.m.



Veterans and their families are invited to meet directly with VA Providence leadership, hear current health care and program updates, and ask questions about VA services and resources.



Representatives from VA Enrollment and the Veterans Benefits Administration will be available throughout the event to provide information and help Veterans connect with additional support.



VA Providence Healthcare System

830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence

Building 1, 5th Floor Classrooms