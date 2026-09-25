New Bedford VA Clinic VetConnect
When:
Wed. Dec 16, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Veterans served by the New Bedford VA Clinic are invited to participate in a virtual VetConnect on Wednesday, December 16, from 5–6 p.m.
VA Providence leadership will provide updates about the health care system and New Bedford VA Clinic, highlight available Veteran resources and answer questions from participants.
The virtual format gives Veterans an opportunity to connect directly with VA Providence leadership without traveling to the Providence campus.
Virtual access information will be provided before the event.