Middletown VA Clinic VetConnect
When:
Wed. Mar 17, 2027, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Veterans served by the Middletown VA Clinic are invited to participate in a virtual VetConnect on Wednesday, March 17, from 5–6 p.m.
VA Providence leadership will provide updates on health care services, resources and issues relevant to Veterans served by the Middletown clinic.
Participants will also have an opportunity to ask questions directly to VA Providence leadership.
Virtual access information will be announced before the event.