Hyannis VA Clinic VetConnect
When:
Wed. Jun 16, 2027, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Veterans served by the Hyannis VA Clinic are invited to join VA Providence leadership for a virtual VetConnect on Wednesday, June 16, from 5–6 p.m.
VetConnect will include updates about VA Providence, services available through the Hyannis VA Clinic and information relevant to Veterans on Cape Cod.
Veterans will have an opportunity to ask questions directly and learn how to connect with additional VA resources.