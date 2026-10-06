Warren, Meet Your VA: Real Answers, Close to Home
When:
Thu. Nov 12, 2026, 11:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Warren Senior Center
20 Libby Lane
Warren, RI
Cost:
Free
Your VA questions. Answers in person.
Connect with VA Providence Healthcare System’s enrollment team and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warren Senior Center, 20 Libby Lane, Warren, Rhode Island.
Representatives will be available to assist Veterans with their VA needs and questions. Join us and connect with VA in your community.