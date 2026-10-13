Your Next Chapter Starts at URI
When:
Tue. Nov 3, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 39 - Computer Lab
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Thinking about your next career move or returning to school? Join the VA Providence Healthcare System Employment Resource Center (ERC) for an event featuring the University of Rhode Island. Explore employment and education opportunities at URI and consider what’s next for you.
Tuesday, November 3, 2026
2–3 p.m.
VA Providence Healthcare System
Building 39, Computer Lab
Open to all Veterans
For more information, contact Melissa Clement at