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Your Next Chapter Starts at URI

When:

Tue. Nov 3, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 39 - Computer Lab

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Thinking about your next career move or returning to school? Join the VA Providence Healthcare System Employment Resource Center (ERC) for an event featuring the University of Rhode Island. Explore employment and education opportunities at URI and consider what’s next for you.

Tuesday, November 3, 2026
2–3 p.m.
VA Providence Healthcare System
Building 39, Computer Lab
Open to all Veterans

For more information, contact Melissa Clement at

Other VA events

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