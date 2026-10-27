PACT Act in Swansea: Connect With VA Health Care and Benefits

Have questions about the PACT Act, VA health care enrollment or Veterans benefits? VA Providence Healthcare System is bringing VA Enrollment and Veterans Benefits Administration representatives to American Legion Post 303 in Swansea.



The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances during military service. This event offers an opportunity to ask questions, learn about enrollment and benefits, and discuss your next steps with VA representatives.



Saturday, December 5, 2026

10 a.m.–1 p.m.

American Legion Post 303

73 Ocean Grove Ave., Swansea, MA 02777



Bring your questions and connect with VA close to home.