Salute to Service: URI Basketball Tickets and VA Support for Veterans

Catch the action as the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team takes on the University of Maine during its Salute to Service game.



VA Providence Healthcare System has a limited number of donated tickets available for Veterans. VA Providence Enrollment and Claims support will be on site, giving Veterans an opportunity to connect with VA while enjoying the game.



Tuesday, November 10, 2026

7:00 p.m.

Thomas M. Ryan Center

Kingston, RI



To claim tickets, contact Justyn Charon at Justyn.Charon@va.gov. Tickets are subject to availability.