Salute to Service: URI Football Tickets and VA Support for Veterans

Cheer on the University of Rhode Island as the Rams face Towson University in a Salute to Service football game at Centreville Bank Stadium.



VA Providence Healthcare System has a limited number of donated tickets available for Veterans. VA Providence Enrollment and Claims support will be on site, giving Veterans an opportunity to connect with VA during game day.



Saturday, November 14, 2026

Noon

Centreville Bank Stadium

Pawtucket, RI



To claim tickets, contact Justyn Charon at Justyn.Charon@va.gov. Tickets are subject to availability.