Skip to Content

Salute to Service: URI Football Tickets and VA Support for Veterans

When:

Sat. Nov 14, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater st.

Pawtucket, RI

Cost:

Free

Cheer on the University of Rhode Island as the Rams face Towson University in a Salute to Service football game at Centreville Bank Stadium.

VA Providence Healthcare System has a limited number of donated tickets available for Veterans. VA Providence Enrollment and Claims support will be on site, giving Veterans an opportunity to connect with VA during game day.

Saturday, November 14, 2026
Noon
Centreville Bank Stadium
Pawtucket, RI

To claim tickets, contact Justyn Charon at Justyn.Charon@va.gov. Tickets are subject to availability.

Other VA events

Last updated: 