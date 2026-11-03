Build Your Next Chapter: Explore Careers with Greenwood Industries

Veterans interested in construction, project coordination, training or warehouse work are invited to learn about career paths with Greenwood Industries at VA Providence Healthcare System.



The session will introduce Greenwood’s commercial roofing and building envelope work and highlight roles including project engineer, project manager, warehouse associate and field trainer. It is an opportunity to learn about the company and ask questions as you consider your next career step.



When: Tuesday, November 24, 2026, 2–3 p.m.

Where: Building 39, Employment Resource Center Computer Lab, VA Providence Healthcare System, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI.

Who: Open to all Veterans.

Questions: Employment Resource Center,