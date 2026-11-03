Explore Your Next Career Chapter with The Kraft Group

VA Providence Healthcare System invites all Veterans to an information session with The Kraft Group at the Employment Resource Center.



Learn about a privately owned, family-operated company with interests spanning paper and packaging, sports and entertainment, construction and real estate, private equity and venture investing, sustainability and philanthropy. Explore the company’s range of businesses and bring questions about career paths that may fit your interests and experience.



When: Tuesday, December 8, 2026, 2–3 p.m.

Where: Employment Resource Center, Building 39, VA Providence Healthcare System, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI.

Who: Open to all Veterans.

Questions: Rosemarie Aponte, Employment Resource Center,