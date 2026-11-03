A Career That Serves Your Community: Water and Wastewater Apprenticeships

Veterans interested in learning a skilled trade are invited to explore the National Rural Water Association’s water and wastewater apprenticeship program at VA Providence Healthcare System.



Learn about the pathway to becoming a qualified drinking water or wastewater operator and how these professionals help protect community water resources. The national program combines classroom instruction with on-the-job training. Attend this information session to learn more and ask questions about the apprenticeship pathway.



When: Tuesday, December 15, 2026, 2–3 p.m.

Where: Building 39 Computer Lab, VA Providence Healthcare System, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI.

Who: Open to all Veterans.

Questions: Barbara Walsh Egan, Employment Resource Center,