Explore Careers with General Dynamics Electric Boat

VA Providence Healthcare System invites Veterans and staff to a career information session with General Dynamics Electric Boat on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026, beginning at 2 p.m.



Explore skilled and entry-level employment opportunities, learn about pay and benefits, and connect with company representatives. Bring your questions and learn about the next steps in the employment process.



General Dynamics Electric Boat designs and builds nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy.



• When: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026, at 2 p.m.

• Where: Employment Resource Center, Building 39, VA Providence Healthcare System, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI

• Who: All Veterans and staff

• Questions: Employment Resource Center,