CPR / CPR+ Training for Caregivers

In recognition of National Family Caregiver Month, VA Providence Healthcare System is offering CPR / CPR+ training for family caregivers and support persons enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program.



The session includes hands-on techniques, practical demonstrations and resources to help caregivers strengthen their safety and preparedness skills.



When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 10 a.m.–noon

Where: Trailer 34, VA Providence

Who: Family caregivers and support persons enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program



For questions, call