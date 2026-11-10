CPR / CPR+ Training for Caregivers
When:
Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Trailer 34
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
In recognition of National Family Caregiver Month, VA Providence Healthcare System is offering CPR / CPR+ training for family caregivers and support persons enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program.
The session includes hands-on techniques, practical demonstrations and resources to help caregivers strengthen their safety and preparedness skills.
When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 10 a.m.–noon
Where: Trailer 34, VA Providence
Who: Family caregivers and support persons enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program
For questions, call