Skip to Content

CPR / CPR+ Training for Caregivers

When:

Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Trailer 34

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

In recognition of National Family Caregiver Month, VA Providence Healthcare System is offering CPR / CPR+ training for family caregivers and support persons enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program.

The session includes hands-on techniques, practical demonstrations and resources to help caregivers strengthen their safety and preparedness skills.

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 10 a.m.–noon
Where: Trailer 34, VA Providence
Who: Family caregivers and support persons enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program

For questions, call

Other VA events

Last updated: 