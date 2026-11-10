Blood Drive at VA Providence

Help support patients in our community by donating blood at VA Providence Healthcare System’s upcoming blood drive with Rhode Island Blood Center.



When: Thursday, December 10, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Fifth-floor auditorium, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence



Eligible donors can schedule an appointment at https://ribc.org/drives using sponsor code **RR0182**.



Before donating, eat well, hydrate and bring photo identification. Review [Rhode Island Blood Center’s donor eligibility guidelines](https://www.ribc.org/donate-blood/donor-eligibility/) before scheduling.



For questions, call