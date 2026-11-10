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Blood Drive at VA Providence

When:

Thu. Dec 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Fifth Floor Auditorium

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Help support patients in our community by donating blood at VA Providence Healthcare System’s upcoming blood drive with Rhode Island Blood Center.

When: Thursday, December 10, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: Fifth-floor auditorium, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence

Eligible donors can schedule an appointment at https://ribc.org/drives using sponsor code **RR0182**.

Before donating, eat well, hydrate and bring photo identification. Review [Rhode Island Blood Center’s donor eligibility guidelines](https://www.ribc.org/donate-blood/donor-eligibility/) before scheduling.

For questions, call

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