Blood Drive at VA Providence
When:
Thu. Dec 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Fifth Floor Auditorium
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Help support patients in our community by donating blood at VA Providence Healthcare System’s upcoming blood drive with Rhode Island Blood Center.
When: Thursday, December 10, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Where: Fifth-floor auditorium, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence
Eligible donors can schedule an appointment at https://ribc.org/drives using sponsor code **RR0182**.
Before donating, eat well, hydrate and bring photo identification. Review [Rhode Island Blood Center’s donor eligibility guidelines](https://www.ribc.org/donate-blood/donor-eligibility/) before scheduling.
For questions, call