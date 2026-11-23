Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Holiday Special
When:
Fri. Dec 4, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Building, 4th Floor
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI
Cost:
Free
Join Nutrition Services at VA Providence Healthcare System to learn practical strategies for mindful holiday eating and try two new takes on holiday favorites: mashed potatoes and cauliflower, and cranberry-glazed turkey meatballs.
Choose one class:
• Friday, December 4, 2026, at 1 p.m.
Class is in the Main Building, 4th Floor Nutrition, at 830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI.
Call Nutrition Services at