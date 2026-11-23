Join Nutrition Services at VA Providence Healthcare System to learn practical strategies for mindful holiday eating and try two new takes on holiday favorites: mashed potatoes and cauliflower, and cranberry-glazed turkey meatballs.



Choose one class:

• Friday, December 4, 2026, at 1 p.m.



Class is in the Main Building, 4th Floor Nutrition, at 830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI.



Call Nutrition Services at (tel: ) to book your class.