News releases
Official Updates from VA Providence: Stay informed with the latest announcements, press releases, and media statements from the VA Providence Healthcare System. Here you will find timely updates on programs, services, leadership messages and other important news affecting our Veterans and stakeholders.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Veterans are being encouraged to take advantage of expanded mental health benefits.
VA PROVIDENCE HAS ACHIEVED THE PATHWAY TO EXCELLENCE® DESIGNATION FOR ITS COMMITMENT TO A POSITIVE PRACTICE ENVIRONMENT AND A CULTURE OF SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The VA Providence Healthcare System and VA Boston Health Care System are hosting a joint Summer Adaptive Sports Clinic, July 24 through July 27 for Veterans enrolled in VA New England Health Care.