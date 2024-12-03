VA Providence Psychiatrist Trains Ukrainian Doctors in Innovative PTSD Treatment

PRESS RELEASE

December 3, 2024

Providence , RI — Dr. Noah S. Philip, a leading psychiatrist at the VA Providence Healthcare System and Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University, recently traveled to Lviv, Ukraine, to train physicians in the use of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS).

This cutting-edge technology offers new hope in treating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), an urgent issue both globally and in Ukraine, where the war has significantly increased the demand for effective mental health care solutions.

Dr. Philip leads the Psychiatric Neuromodulation program at VA Providence and mental health research at the Center for Neurorestoration and Neurotechnology there. His research focuses on precision-based approaches to treating PTSD, major depressive disorder, and suicidality. His work has shown that TMS, a non-invasive brain stimulation technique, can effectively alleviate PTSD symptoms, especially for individuals who have not responded to conventional therapies.

During his time in Lviv, Dr. Philip conducted workshops for Ukrainian medical professionals, sharing techniques and strategies for implementing TMS. This training represents a vital transfer of knowledge at a time when the psychological impact of conflict is widespread among both civilians and military personnel.

Ukraine’s mental health infrastructure has been stretched thin by the war, with many citizens and soldiers experiencing severe trauma.

“This collaboration with Ukrainian doctors demonstrates how the innovative treatments we develop for Veterans can make a difference on a global scale,” said Dr. Philip. “TMS is a powerful tool for addressing PTSD, and I am proud to share this technology with colleagues who are working tirelessly to support their communities.”

Dr. Philip’s work highlights the broader implications of VA research for addressing trauma worldwide. While the focus of Dr. Philip’s work with TMS has been to improve care for U.S. Veterans, its benefits extend to populations grappling with war, displacement, and other large-scale traumatic events.