COVID-19 vaccines are available on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday, 8:00am. - 2:00pm. 2nd Floor, C wing For more information you can call 401-273-7100 Ext. 13021 The Medical Facility still has a mask mandate in effect. If you plan to visit us here at the VA Hospital, please wear an acceptable mask or cloth-face-covering while on the grounds or in the hospital. Please check back often for updates on this policy, but for now, keep the masks on!