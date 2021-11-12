COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines are available on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday, 8:00am. - 2:00pm. 2nd Floor, C wing For more information you can call 401-273-7100 Ext. 13021 The Medical Facility still has a mask mandate in effect. If you plan to visit us here at the VA Hospital, please wear an acceptable mask or cloth-face-covering while on the grounds or in the hospital. Please check back often for updates on this policy, but for now, keep the masks on!
COVID-19 Update:
The following information updates our current visitation policy during the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Veterans and Visitors will continue to be screened with screening questions and temperature checks.
- All Veterans and visitors need to be masked while at the Medical Center. If you do not have a mask one will be provided.
- Inpatient visitation is allowed but need to be scheduled with the unit inpatient Nurse Manager.
- Veterans should come to their appointments at the Medical Center alone if possible. If the Veteran needs a caretaker only one the caretaker can attend appointments with the Veteran.
- Children under the age of 18 years are not allowed in the Medical Center.
