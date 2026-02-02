Inpatient Palliative Care and Hospice Services
Palliative care is specialized care for Veterans living with serious or life-threatening illnesses. It focuses on improving quality of life and reducing suffering for patients and their loved ones. Care is provided by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, social workers, chaplains, therapists, and other professionals. Hospice care is a type of palliative care for Veterans in the last months of life, offering comprehensive support for both patients and families.
Services Provided
- Skilled nursing care
- Social work support
- Multi-denominational pastoral care
- Psychological counseling
- Nutrition support
- Physical, occupational, and kinesiotherapy
- Speech and language pathology
- Pharmacy services
- Recreation therapy
Palliative Care
Palliative care can be provided at any stage of illness, including:
- While receiving treatment for curable conditions
- Living with chronic diseases
- Nearing end of life
Our multidisciplinary approach addresses physical, emotional, spiritual, and social needs, helping Veterans and families define goals of care and manage symptoms.
Hospice Care
Hospice care is for Veterans with a terminal prognosis and focuses on comfort and dignity. Care can be provided:
- At home (private residence, nursing home, or hospital)
- In our inpatient unit
Hospice includes four levels of care:
- Routine care
- General inpatient care
- Continuous care during crises
- Respite care
We also provide bereavement services for families for 13 months after the Veteran’s passing.
Key Points to Remember
- Palliative and hospice care are not the same.
- Palliative care can be provided alongside active treatment.
- Veterans do not need a DNR order for palliative care.
- Primary care continues during palliative care.
- Hospice benefits are available to all Veterans, regardless of service connection.
- Hospice care does not have to occur in a VA facility.
- Care can last more than 180 days.
- Services improve patient and family satisfaction.
Hours of Operation
Services are available 24/7, 365 days a year, in all settings where Veterans call home: inpatient units, long-term care, community nursing homes, or private residences.
Referral Information
If you are interested in a referral for yourself or a loved one:
- Ask your doctor, social worker, or another member of your care team to contact our patient transfer coordinator at
(Monday-Friday, Business hours).
- We aim to review complete referrals within 24 hours, though the process may take up to one business week if additional clinical information is needed.