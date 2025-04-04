Whole Health for Veterans
The VA Providence Whole Health Office is dedicated to empowering Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. Our approach centers on treating the whole person, not just symptoms, by focusing on what truly matters to each individual. Through personalized care planning, holistic therapies, and wellness resources, we support Veterans in achieving their health goals. Discover how Whole Health can help you live your best life by exploring our programs and services today.
Whole Health Clinic Information
How can a Veteran get started?
- Inform a Veteran they can call ext. 13082 to self-refer. A Veteran must attend Introduction to Whole Health prior to enrolling in any wellbeing offerings
- Submit a consult to whole health, under local consults, option 1.
Complementary & Integrative Approaches
How can a Veteran get started?
- Submit a consult to Complementary and Integrative Approaches, under local consults, option 1.
- If a Veteran is already receiving care by a CIH provider, they can review additional services with the CIH provider.
Chiropractic Care & Acupuncture
- Treatment provided in Providence, Hyannis and Middletown locations
Medical Massage
- Treatment provided in Providence