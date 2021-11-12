Providence VA Medical Center - campus map

Directions

From the south:

Take Interstate 95 north to exit 22C (Hartford, Connecticut/State Route 10). When you reach Providence Place Mall, follow the u-turn and head west back to Pleasant Valley Parkway. Turn right on Pleasant Valley and at the second traffic light (Chalkstone Avenue), turn left, and proceed to the main entrance of the medical center.

From the north:

Take Interstate 95 south to Exit 22C (Providence Place Mall exit) bearing right to the traffic light to turn right onto Kinsley Avenue. Drive 0.2 miles and bear left onto Promenade Street. Follow Promenade Street for 0.2 mile and bear right at the traffic light onto Pleasant Valley Parkway. Proceed north on Pleasant Valley Parkway through two traffic signals and turn left onto Chalkstone Avenue. Proceed 0.1 mile to the main entrance of the medical center on the left.

From Interstate 195:

Take I-195 west to Providence and merge right on to Interstate 95 north. Take Interstate 95 north to exit 22C (Hartford, Connecticut/State Route 10). When you reach Providence Place Mall, follow the u-turn and head west back to Pleasant Valley Parkway. Turn right on Pleasant Valley and at the second traffic light (Chalkstone Avenue), turn left, and proceed to the main entrance of the medical center.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Coordinates:

41°49'52.51"N 71°25'54.46"W

Address:

Providence VA Medical Center

830 Chalkstone Avenue

Providence, RI 02908-4738

Intersection:

Chalkstone Avenue and Navy Lane