Clinical and Translational Research Program (CTRP)

The CTRP participates in the VISN 1 New England Clinical Trials Network (CTN). By conducting clinical trials in the VA healthcare system, the CTN accomplishes its goals of providing veterans with access to emerging therapies and accelerating clinical knowledge. This allows us to offer the highest quality of care to our veterans.



For more information about the Clinical Trials Network (CTN)

Meet Our Research Nurse and Coordinators

Our research coordinators here at Providence VA’s Clinical and Translational Research Program work hard to keep our trials running smoothly and provide veterans with the best experience possible.



Do not send personal or medical information over the internet.