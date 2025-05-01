Skip to Content

THRIVE-COIN

THRIVE Center of Innovation focuses on research on Veterans who need assistance with living independently, with a goal of maximizing function.

THRIVE-COIN Research Concentrations:

  • Quality of Care in Nursing Homes and Home & Community Based Services
  • High Risk Veteran Populations (Palliative Care, Dialysis, and cognitive Impairment)
  • Policy and Economic Analysis of Long-Term Care Programs
  • Antimicrobial Stewardship Research in the Long-Term Care Community
  • Mental Health and Homelessness Research

Examples of our Research into Action:

  • Antibiotic resistance manuals for VA Community Living Centers
  • Demonstrating the impact of Social Workers in Primary Care Teams
  • Developing, validating, and disseminating the Making and Executing
  • Decision for Safe and Independent Living (MEDSAIL) tool within VA
  • Developing and Disseminating the Social Determinants of Health Fact Sheet
  • Building, Deploying and Supporting the Choose Home Registry - A system to match Veterans with care to help them remain independent

For more information about THRIVE COIN, please visit https://www.hsrd.research.va.gov/centers/thrive/

