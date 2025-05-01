THRIVE-COIN
THRIVE Center of Innovation focuses on research on Veterans who need assistance with living independently, with a goal of maximizing function.
THRIVE-COIN Research Concentrations:
- Quality of Care in Nursing Homes and Home & Community Based Services
- High Risk Veteran Populations (Palliative Care, Dialysis, and cognitive Impairment)
- Policy and Economic Analysis of Long-Term Care Programs
- Antimicrobial Stewardship Research in the Long-Term Care Community
- Mental Health and Homelessness Research
Examples of our Research into Action:
- Antibiotic resistance manuals for VA Community Living Centers
- Demonstrating the impact of Social Workers in Primary Care Teams
- Developing, validating, and disseminating the Making and Executing
- Decision for Safe and Independent Living (MEDSAIL) tool within VA
- Developing and Disseminating the Social Determinants of Health Fact Sheet
- Building, Deploying and Supporting the Choose Home Registry - A system to match Veterans with care to help them remain independent
For more information about THRIVE COIN, please visit https://www.hsrd.research.va.gov/centers/thrive/
