Prior to taking on the acting Chief of Staff role, Dr. Dunican has been an integral part of VA Providence.

Joinin​g VA Providence as a staff surgeon in 2006, she was quickly promoted to General Surgery Section Chief. In 2015, she was appointed Chief of Surgical Service in 2015 and subsequently Deputy Chief of Staff in 2019. In her role as deputy chief of staff she has headed up the office of community care and vaccine roll out.

In addition to her administrative responsibilities, Dr. Dunican maintains her clinic and surgical schedule. She exemplifies the ICARE values in everything she does. Her integrity and honesty are paramount when dealing with patients, residents, and staff. She is able to communicate on many levels and is a vocal advocate for those in need. She empowers her staff, encourages them to think outside the box, and recognizes their accomplishments.

Dr. Dunican is an Associate Professor Clinical Educator, at the Warren Alpert School of Medicine Brown University. She is a multi-year recipient of the Dean's Excellence in Teaching Award and the 2011 recipient of the VHA Hands and Heart Award.

We are very excited to welcome Dr. Dunican to the VA Providence leadership team.