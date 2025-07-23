She has worked for VA Providence since 2010, most recently as the Associate Chief Nurse of Specialty Services. Prior to becoming ACN, she was the Nurse Manager of 6B Medical/Surgical/Telemetry. Ms. Spellman started at VA Providence as a nurse of the facility’s first Transition to Practice RN cohort and then became a staff nurse on 6B. She obtained her MSN as a Clinical Nurse Leader from Sacred Heart University and served as the 6B Med/Surg Clinical Nurse Leader from 2014-2019. She has also served details as Acting Nurse Manager of 6East (Covid), Intensive Care Unit, Float Pool and as Acting Deputy Nurse Executive. She is the facility’s Staffing Methodology Coordinator and Chair of Nurse Quality Committee and the Nursing Qualifications Standards Station Advisory Committee. She is board certified in Gerontology, Clinical Nurse Leader and as a Nurse Executive. She recently completed certification in the Nurses Improving Care of Hospitalized Elders (NICHE) Program.