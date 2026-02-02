Professor of Medicine, Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice, Brown University

Stefan Gravenstein, MD, MPH serves as Co-Associate Director of the LTSS COIN and is professor of Medicine and Health Services Policy and Practice at Brown University. Dr. Gravenstein is a VA geriatrician and a clinical and health services researcher. Prior to coming to the VA he was tenured at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and held academic leadership positions in geriatrics and palliative care at Eastern Virginia Medical School, Brown University and Case Western Reserve University, and in quality improvement at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland and Healthcentric Advisors, CMS’ quality improvement contractor for New England. He has opened and led memory assessment clinics in Wisconsin and Virginia, driving assessment clinic in Virginia, and worked with the Advancing Excellence Campaign for nursing homes nationally. He is project director for the National Adult Vaccination Program, and has researched quality improvement, influenza epidemiology, immune senescence and vaccines.