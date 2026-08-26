Healthy Teaching Kitchen Helps Veterans Find Balance in the Kitchen

Veterans explored balanced meals while preparing a Fresh and Green Fruit Smoothie during the latest VA Providence Healthy Teaching Kitchen class.

VA Providence’s Healthy Teaching Kitchen continued its hands-on nutrition series Aug. 25 with Class 7: Balanced Meals, helping Veterans turn nutrition education into practical skills they can use at home.

Held in the Nutrition area on the 4th floor of VA Providence, the class featured a Fresh and Green Fruit Smoothie while focusing on ways Veterans can incorporate balance and variety into their everyday meals.

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen model moves nutrition education beyond simply telling Veterans what they should eat. Classes give participants an opportunity to see healthier cooking techniques in action, learn how ingredients work together and develop skills they can apply when planning and preparing their own meals.

That practical approach can make healthy eating more approachable. Veterans leave with more than a recipe—they gain ideas and techniques that can be adapted to their own preferences, needs and routines.

Class 7 is part of an ongoing series continuing throughout September, with upcoming sessions covering flavor balancing, small-appliance cooking, cooking for 1 or 2, plant-based proteins and meal planning.

Through Healthy Teaching Kitchen, VA Providence continues supporting Veterans with practical tools that can contribute to their overall health and well-being long after the class ends.