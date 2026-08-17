Meeting Veterans Where They Are at Calling All Veterans Day

Veterans shouldn’t have to figure out where to begin before asking for help. Community outreach puts people and resources within reach and creates another pathway into VA.

VA Providence joined Veterans, families and community organizations Aug. 15 for the 7th Annual Calling All Veterans Day at Seabee Museum Memorial Park in North Kingstown.

Hosted by Deb Burton, executive director of RI Elder Info, the free annual event honors Veterans of all eras and their families while connecting them with services, programs and community resources. Burton describes the event as an opportunity both to give back to Veterans and to connect Veterans and caregivers with information and support.

VA Providence was there to help make those connections.

Our enrollment staff provided Veterans with information about VA health care and assistance taking the next step toward enrollment. The event also brought Veteran service organizations, government agencies, nonprofits, businesses and health and human service providers together in one location.

That accessibility matters.

A Veteran may arrive with a question about health care and discover another resource that can help their family. Another may have never enrolled in VA health care and simply need someone to explain where to start.

Every one of those conversations is an opportunity to make VA easier to access.

Community events also allow our employees to listen directly to Veterans and better understand the questions and barriers they encounter outside our facilities.

Thank you to Deb Burton and RI Elder Info for continuing to bring Rhode Island’s Veteran community together, and thank you to the VA Providence employees who supported Calling All Veterans Day. Your work helps Veterans understand and access the care and resources they earned.