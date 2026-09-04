More Than a Match: VA Providence and Rhode Island FC Create a Meaningful Military Appreciation Experience

Veterans and Rhode Island Army National Guard members went behind the scenes with Rhode Island FC September 1 during a Military Appreciation experience organized by VA Providence Public Affairs at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Sometimes an afternoon away can mean much more than simply watching soccer.

VA Providence Public Affairs partnered with Rhode Island FC September 1 to organize a special Military Appreciation experience at Centreville Bank Stadium, bringing Veterans and members of the Rhode Island Army National Guard together for a behind-the-scenes look at the club.

Participants watched Rhode Island FC’s training session from the Stadium Club section, getting an up-close look at the team as players and coaches prepared on the field.

After training, the experience moved downstairs and into the stadium tunnel.

There, Veterans and Rhode Island Army National Guard members had an opportunity to interact directly with Rhode Island FC players and coaching staff—turning an afternoon at the stadium into a personal experience with the team.

Members of the Rhode Island Army National Guard participated under the leadership of 1st Sgt. Bryan O'Campo, adding currently serving Soldiers to an afternoon built around recognizing military service and strengthening connections between the military and Veteran communities.

Among the Veterans attending was U.S. Army Veteran Jay, who shared the experience with his oldest son, Nolan.

For the two of them, the afternoon carried particular meaning.

Their family has publicly shared that they are navigating an extraordinarily difficult period while supporting Jay’s son and Nolan’s brother, Logan, through a serious medical journey. Against that backdrop, the opportunity to spend an afternoon together at Centreville Bank Stadium provided Jay and Nolan with something simple but important—a chance to step away for a few hours, spend time together and make a positive memory during a challenging chapter for their family.

Their experience also reflected something larger about the purpose behind the event.

Connection does not always happen inside a VA medical center.

It can happen at a community event, around a shared interest, during a conversation with another Veteran—or while standing in a stadium tunnel meeting a professional soccer team.

Creating those opportunities is an important part of VA Providence Public Affairs’ community engagement strategy: building relationships with organizations throughout Rhode Island and southeastern New England that can help VA reach Veterans and create meaningful experiences for them and their families.

The September 1 event also came as VA Providence entered Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, when the importance of connection, checking in on one another and ensuring Veterans know support is available takes on additional visibility.

The afternoon demonstrated those ideas without requiring a formal presentation or classroom.

Veterans spent time with other Veterans. Currently serving Soldiers joined them. Families participated. And a community partner opened its doors to create an experience specifically recognizing those who served.

For Jay and Nolan, it meant an afternoon together.

For the larger group, it was an opportunity to connect around service, community and a shared experience.

And for VA Providence, it was another example of how meeting Veterans where they are can sometimes begin with something as simple as an invitation.