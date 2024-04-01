Stories
Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.
On Friday, May 10th, Director Lawrence Connell of VA Providence attended the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) meeting to provide an update on the ongoing improvements and initiatives at VA Providence.
On May 8, 2024, Lawrence Connell, Director of VA Providence, visited the Providence Vet Center to strengthen ties and emphasize the critical mission of supporting Veterans and their families.
VA Providence is excited to announce the conclusion of our Spring Resource Fair, hosted by the Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT).
The VA Providence Healthcare System recently hosted a blood drive that saw 51 donors step forward to contribute to this cause.
As April's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) draws to a close, VA Providence hosted the Empowerment Mask showcase, honoring the resilience and healing of Veterans who have experienced Military Sexual Trauma (MST).
The Providence Vet Center is proud to announce the opening of a new Community Access Point (CAP) at the Middletown Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).
VA Providence was proud to participate in National Denim Day, a significant day aimed at raising awareness and supporting survivors of sexual assault.
VA Providence recently held a workshop titled "United Against Hate," organized by Kimberly Ferrante, the VA Providence Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator.
This Tuesday VA Providence hosted our "Kickstart Your Garden" event, welcoming the spring season with enthusiasm and community spirit.
The VA Providence Healthcare System is proud to announce the successful launch of its Canine Therapy Program, aimed at enhancing the wellbeing and rehabilitation of Veterans within our care.