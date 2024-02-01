Skip to Content

Stories

Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.

In a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans, VA Providence Director Lawrence Connell attended the Vietnam Veterans Day Recognition event at Fall River City Hall.

VA Providence Director Lawrence Connell poses for a photo with Vietnam Veterans in attendance at the event.

The VA Providence Strategic Business Unit made a notable appearance at the Rhode Island College All Majors and Internship Fair, represented by Stacey Mattera and Alex Pastrana.

VA Providence SBU Team Members Stacey Mattera and Alex Pastrana attend the Rhode Island College All Majors and Internship Fair.

On March 27th, VA Providence held a special celebration of Women’s History Month, an event that not only honored the contributions of women in history but also shone a light on the achievements of women Veterans.

Joanne Barrett, VA Providence Women Veteran Program Manager, speaks during the Women's History Month Celebration.

At the Vietnam Veterans Celebration hosted by the Providence Vet Center, VA Providence Director, Lawrence Connell, proudly engaged with our nation’s heroes, emphasizing the VA’s commitment to their health and well-being.

Providence Vet Center Vietnam Veteran Celebration

Today, the VA Providence Healthcare System held a Ceremony of Remembrance, a heartfelt event dedicated to celebrating the bravery, sacrifice, and enduring spirit of our Veterans and their families.

Chaplain Rotunda East speaks during the Ceremony of Remembrance.

On Friday, February 23rd, VA Providence Healthcare System hosted a special event to celebrate Black History Month and honor the contributions of African Americans to the nation and the military.

Michael Norde (Left) gives Major Ashley Johnson (Right) a VA Providence Certificate of Appreciation.

We are excited to announce that VA Providence Health Care has officially joined Instagram! Follow us at @VAProvidence to stay connected with our vibrant community.

Follow @VAProvidence on Instagram.

On February 14, 2024, VA Providence Healthcare System celebrated Valentine's Day with VA Providence Director Lawrence Connell and a team of volunteers from the Rhode Island Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFWRI), Rhode Island National Guard, Providence College ROTC, and Bobby's Valentines 501(c)(3).

Director Lawrence Connell and VFW Post 152 member Matthew McCoy share Valentine's Day cards with WWII Navy Veteran George Silva.

On February 12, 2024, VA Providence hosted a blood drive in partnership with the Rhode Island Blood Center. The event was a huge success, as staff, Veterans, and community members rolled up their sleeves and donated blood.

VA Providence Blood Drive

Employees of the Providence VA participated in an off-campus volunteer event after work on Thursday, December 14th.

VA Providence participates in Squashbusters Events