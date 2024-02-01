Stories
Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.
In a tribute to the valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans, VA Providence Director Lawrence Connell attended the Vietnam Veterans Day Recognition event at Fall River City Hall.
The VA Providence Strategic Business Unit made a notable appearance at the Rhode Island College All Majors and Internship Fair, represented by Stacey Mattera and Alex Pastrana.
On March 27th, VA Providence held a special celebration of Women’s History Month, an event that not only honored the contributions of women in history but also shone a light on the achievements of women Veterans.
At the Vietnam Veterans Celebration hosted by the Providence Vet Center, VA Providence Director, Lawrence Connell, proudly engaged with our nation’s heroes, emphasizing the VA’s commitment to their health and well-being.
Today, the VA Providence Healthcare System held a Ceremony of Remembrance, a heartfelt event dedicated to celebrating the bravery, sacrifice, and enduring spirit of our Veterans and their families.
On Friday, February 23rd, VA Providence Healthcare System hosted a special event to celebrate Black History Month and honor the contributions of African Americans to the nation and the military.
We are excited to announce that VA Providence Health Care has officially joined Instagram! Follow us at @VAProvidence to stay connected with our vibrant community.
On February 14, 2024, VA Providence Healthcare System celebrated Valentine's Day with VA Providence Director Lawrence Connell and a team of volunteers from the Rhode Island Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFWRI), Rhode Island National Guard, Providence College ROTC, and Bobby's Valentines 501(c)(3).
On February 12, 2024, VA Providence hosted a blood drive in partnership with the Rhode Island Blood Center. The event was a huge success, as staff, Veterans, and community members rolled up their sleeves and donated blood.
Employees of the Providence VA participated in an off-campus volunteer event after work on Thursday, December 14th.