Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.

On Friday, February 2nd, VA Providence hosted a Women’s Heart Health Awareness event in the Main Lobby, as part of the National Wear Red Day campaign.

VA Providence Goes Red to Support Women's Heart Health Awareness

On Thursday, February 1st, VA Providence had the honor of attending a Student Veteran Town Hall at the University of Rhode Island (URI).

VA Providence Director Lawrence Connell speaks to Student Veterans at URI.

Providers, Veterans and partners from Rhode Island Department of Health gathered, last Wednesday at the Cranston Public Library to have a conversation about Veteran suicide.

Comparing notes are left, Kimberly Ferrante, VA Providence Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator and Director Lawrence Connell.

VA Providence Director Lawrence Connell joined Rhode Island Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed at a PACT Act event in Johnston, RI on Thursday, January 4th, 2024.

Director Connell speaks at the PACT Act press release event at OSDRI

The year was 1962.

Regina Campbell receives her awards for 60 years of VA Service from Director Lawrence Connell.

This past Friday VA Providence hosted a bake sale and raffle event to raise funds and awareness for local Veterans in need.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE VA Providence Welcomes New Women Veterans Program Manager Providence, RI, December 15, 2023 - The VA Providence Medical Center is proud to announce that Joanne Barrett, RN, BSN, has joined its team as the new Women Veterans Program Manager. Joanne is a veteran herself, with 24 years of service in the Air National Guard as a combat medic and a nurse. She has also been working at the VA since 2009, in various roles such as medical technician, ICU nurse, and OR/PACU nurse. She brings

On December 8th, 2023, the VA Providence Medical Center hosted a coat drive to provide free coats, hats, gloves, and other winter essentials to local Veterans.

VA Providence Coat Drive 2023

Welcome Joanne Barrett

Did you know that Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, two of the most celebrated days of the year which occur in December, are among the deadliest?

National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

Did you know that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood?

Winter Blood Drive 2023