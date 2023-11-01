Stories
Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.
On Friday, February 2nd, VA Providence hosted a Women’s Heart Health Awareness event in the Main Lobby, as part of the National Wear Red Day campaign.
On Thursday, February 1st, VA Providence had the honor of attending a Student Veteran Town Hall at the University of Rhode Island (URI).
Providers, Veterans and partners from Rhode Island Department of Health gathered, last Wednesday at the Cranston Public Library to have a conversation about Veteran suicide.
VA Providence Director Lawrence Connell joined Rhode Island Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed at a PACT Act event in Johnston, RI on Thursday, January 4th, 2024.
The year was 1962.
This past Friday VA Providence hosted a bake sale and raffle event to raise funds and awareness for local Veterans in need.
On December 8th, 2023, the VA Providence Medical Center hosted a coat drive to provide free coats, hats, gloves, and other winter essentials to local Veterans.
VA Providence is proud to announce that Joanne Barrett, RN, BSN, has joined our team as the new Women Veterans Program Manager.
Did you know that Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, two of the most celebrated days of the year which occur in December, are among the deadliest?
Did you know that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood?