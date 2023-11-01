Stories
Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.
Do you know a Veteran that needs a warm coat for the winter?
Earlier this week Director Connell provided remarks at Operation Stand Down Rhode Island’s (OSDRI) new female homeless Veteran transitional home in Woonsocket, RI.
On Monday, November 20th, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough visited the VA Providence Healthcare System to meet with Veterans, facility leadership, and VA staff.
VA Providence Health Care had a special visit from the Boston Red Sox on November 10th, as part of the Veterans Day observance.
The Hyannis Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) of the VA Providence Healthcare System celebrated Veterans Day with a special event called “Veterans Helping Veterans” on November 11, 2023.
November is National Family Caregiver Support Month, a time to recognize and honor the family caregivers who provide vital support to our nation’s Veterans.
The VA Providence Healthcare System was featured on the The Rhode Show, WPRI (Channel 12), on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023.
On November 9th, VA Providence Healthcare System hosted a USMC Birthday celebration.
On November 9th, VA Providence Healthcare System hosted a Veterans Day Observance that honored and celebrated the service and sacrifice of all Veterans who have served our country.
National Radiologic Technology Week, which runs from November 5 to 11 this year, is an annual event that recognizes the vital role of radiology technicians in health care.