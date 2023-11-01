Skip to Content

Stories

Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.

Do you know a Veteran that needs a warm coat for the winter?

Winter Coat Giveaway 2023

Earlier this week Director Connell provided remarks at Operation Stand Down Rhode Island’s (OSDRI) new female homeless Veteran transitional home in Woonsocket, RI.

Director Connell addresses the crowd at the dedication ceremony

On Monday, November 20th, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough visited the VA Providence Healthcare System to meet with Veterans, facility leadership, and VA staff.

VA Secretary McDonough stops to take a selfie with Information Receptionist Miriam Sanchez

VA Providence Health Care had a special visit from the Boston Red Sox on November 10th, as part of the Veterans Day observance.

©2023 Photos by Cindy M. Loo/The Boston Red Sox

The Hyannis Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) of the VA Providence Healthcare System celebrated Veterans Day with a special event called “Veterans Helping Veterans” on November 11, 2023.

Hyannis CBOC Veterans Day Event

November is National Family Caregiver Support Month, a time to recognize and honor the family caregivers who provide vital support to our nation’s Veterans.

National Family Caregiver Support Month 2023

The VA Providence Healthcare System was featured on the The Rhode Show, WPRI (Channel 12), on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023.

Brianne Pedchenko and Amy Barrette from VA Providence's Nutrition Department make omelets for the hosts of The Rhode Show

On November 9th, VA Providence Healthcare System hosted a USMC Birthday celebration.

VA Providence USMC Birthday Celebration

On November 9th, VA Providence Healthcare System hosted a Veterans Day Observance that honored and celebrated the service and sacrifice of all Veterans who have served our country.

VA Providence Veterans Day Ceremony

National Radiologic Technology Week, which runs from November 5 to 11 this year, is an annual event that recognizes the vital role of radiology technicians in health care.

National Radiological Technology Week