Stories
Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.
VA Providence Healthcare System hosted a Post-Deployment Health Reassessment (PDHRA) for the Rhode Island Army National Guard's 43rd Military Police Brigade on November 5th, 2023.
November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and VA Providence Healthcare System is raising awareness and providing resources for veterans and staff members who are at risk or affected by lung cancer.
On November 9th, at 10:00, VA Providence will host a Veterans Day Observance in The Grove.
Do you want to honor the legacy and tradition of the United States Marine Corps?
On Monday, October 23, Director Lawrence Connell of the VA Providence Healthcare System joined other officials and community members at the Portsmouth Historical Society to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Beirut Marine barracks bombing.
Wondering what to do with unused or expired medications in your home?
Spiritual Care week is an annual event that celebrates the role of chaplains and spiritual caregivers.
Where can Veterans receive a Flu shot at VA Providence?
A program called “Petal it Forward” which recognizes Veterans with fresh cut flowers visited VA Providence this Wednesday.
VA Providence hosted a Post-Deployment Health Reassessment (PDHRA) for the Rhode Island National Guard’s Alpha Company, 1/182nd Infantry.