Stories

Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.

VA Providence Healthcare System hosted a Post-Deployment Health Reassessment (PDHRA) for the Rhode Island Army National Guard's 43rd Military Police Brigade on November 5th, 2023.

Peggy Pionke, Readjustment Counsellor at the Providence Vet Center, speaks to a member of the 43rd MP Brigade about Vet Center services at the VA Providence PDHRA

November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and VA Providence Healthcare System is raising awareness and providing resources for veterans and staff members who are at risk or affected by lung cancer.

VA Providence Director Lawrence Connell with supporting National Lung Cancer Awareness month with a giant inflatable lung

On November 9th, at 10:00, VA Providence will host a Veterans Day Observance in The Grove.

Veterans Day Poster

Do you want to honor the legacy and tradition of the United States Marine Corps?

248th USMC Birthday

On Monday, October 23, Director Lawrence Connell of the VA Providence Healthcare System joined other officials and community members at the Portsmouth Historical Society to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Beirut Marine barracks bombing.

Rhode Island Nine Beirut Memorial in Downtown Providence, RI

Wondering what to do with unused or expired medications in your home?

VA Drug Take Back

Spiritual Care week is an annual event that celebrates the role of chaplains and spiritual caregivers.

Chaplain Rotunda East working behind her desk in the VA Providence Chapel

Where can Veterans receive a Flu shot at VA Providence?

Veteran Flu Prevention Flyer 2024

A program called “Petal it Forward” which recognizes Veterans with fresh cut flowers visited VA Providence this Wednesday.

Donna Russillo, Chief of Voluntary Services, receives flowers as she walks into VA Providence

VA Providence hosted a Post-Deployment Health Reassessment (PDHRA) for the Rhode Island National Guard’s Alpha Company, 1/182nd Infantry.

Micaela Costa, Director of Whole Health, speaks with a Soldier about her program.