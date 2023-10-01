Stories
Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.
As demand grows for mental and behavioral health services for veterans, so do services.
On October 7th, VA Providence hosted an event known as R.O.C.K.E.T.S. (Restoring Our Courage, Knowledge, and Empowerment Through Space).
On October 3rd, the VA Providence Medical Center became a hub of hope and opportunity as it opened its doors to host the Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) job fair hosted by the Employment Resource Center's Program Manager Kim Kralicky and her team.
The 2023 Mental Health Summit, organized by Kim Ferrante our Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator, was held on September 26th at the West Warwick Public Library.
In a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability, the VA Providence Police Department began implementing the use of body cameras on September 11, 2023.
Room Service starts officially on Wednesday, 27 September 2023 for inpatient Veterans at the Providence VAMC.
VA Providence cut the ribbon, Monday October 2nd on our Age-Friendly wing on the 6th floor known as Age FIT, for age friendly integrative teams.