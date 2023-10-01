Skip to Content

As demand grows for mental and behavioral health services for veterans, so do services.

VA Providence Door Logo

On October 7th, VA Providence hosted an event known as R.O.C.K.E.T.S. (Restoring Our Courage, Knowledge, and Empowerment Through Space).

Veteran Vincent Scirocco Jr. stands next to pre-built model rockets with his own tucked under his arm

On October 3rd, the VA Providence Medical Center became a hub of hope and opportunity as it opened its doors to host the Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) job fair hosted by the Employment Resource Center's Program Manager Kim Kralicky and her team.

ERC Team at the CWT Fair

The 2023 Mental Health Summit, organized by Kim Ferrante our Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator, was held on September 26th at the West Warwick Public Library.

Providence VA HCS Director Lawrence Connell and Kim Ferrante, Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator, presenting at the 2023 Mental Health Summit

In a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability, the VA Providence Police Department began implementing the use of body cameras on September 11, 2023.

(Left to Right) VA Providence Police Officers Mena-Torres and Juda with Sergeant Yekelchik

Room Service starts officially on Wednesday, 27 September 2023 for inpatient Veterans at the Providence VAMC.

Chef Jorge L. Pabon-Ortiz and Chef Michael Smith prepare Chicken Alfredo ordered by a patient in 5B

VA Providence cut the ribbon, Monday October 2nd on our Age-Friendly wing on the 6th floor known as Age FIT, for age friendly integrative teams.

Inaugurating service on the VA Providence Age FIT, are, left to right, Assistant Nurse Manager Lisa Mallette, VA Providence Director Lawrence Connell, Nurse Manager Ashley Spellman, GEC Chief Dr. Julio Deffilo, Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Hopgood and occupational Therapist Haley Gardiner.