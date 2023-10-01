Skip to Content

Stories

VA Providence health care top stories.

Preventing the Flu Begins with YOU!

Where can Veterans receive a Flu shot at the Providence VA?

Flu Snip

Petal It Forward

A program called “Petal it Forward” which recognizes Veterans with fresh cut flowers visited VA Providence this Wednesday.

Donna Russillo, Chief of Voluntary Services, receives flowers as she walks into VA Providence

PDHRA: Post-Deployment, Pre-Amazing Life Ahead

VA Providence hosted a Post-Deployment Health Reassessment (PDHRA) for the Rhode Island National Guard’s Alpha Company, 1/182nd Infantry.

Micaela Costa, Director of Whole Health, speaks with a Soldier about her program.

VA Providence invests in mental health services with new facility

As demand grows for mental and behavioral health services for veterans, so do services.

VA Providence Door Logo

Veterans Soaring with Model Rockets

On October 7th, VA Providence hosted an event known as R.O.C.K.E.T.S. (Restoring Our Courage, Knowledge, and Empowerment Through Space).

Veteran Vincent Scirocco Jr. stands next to pre-built model rockets with his own tucked under his arm

Opportunity Knocking: The CWT Job Fair

On October 3rd, the VA Providence Medical Center became a hub of hope and opportunity as it opened its doors to host the Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) job fair hosted by the Employment Resource Center's Program Manager Kim Kralicky and her team.

ERC Team at the CWT Fair

2023 Mental Health Summit

The 2023 Mental Health Summit, organized by Kim Ferrante our Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator, was held on September 26th at the West Warwick Public Library.

Providence VA HCS Director Lawrence Connell and Kim Ferrante, Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator, presenting at the 2023 Mental Health Summit

Enhanced Accountability: VA Providence Police Roll out Body Cameras

In a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability, the VA Providence Police Department began implementing the use of body cameras on September 11, 2023.

(Left to Right) VA Providence Police Officers Mena-Torres and Juda with Sergeant Yekelchik

Have It Your Way - at the Providence VA

Room Service starts officially on Wednesday, 27 September 2023 for inpatient Veterans at the Providence VAMC.

Chef Jorge L. Pabon-Ortiz and Chef Michael Smith prepare Chicken Alfredo ordered by a patient in 5B

VA Providence Launches Age FIT

VA Providence cut the ribbon, Monday October 2nd on our Age-Friendly wing on the 6th floor known as Age FIT, for age friendly integrative teams.

Inaugurating service on the VA Providence Age FIT, are, left to right, Assistant Nurse Manager Lisa Mallette, VA Providence Director Lawrence Connell, Nurse Manager Ashley Spellman, GEC Chief Dr. Julio Deffilo, Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Hopgood and occupational Therapist Haley Gardiner.
Prev
2 3 4