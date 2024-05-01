Stories
Sharing Moments That Inspire: Every day at VA Providence, Veterans, staff, and community partners make a difference. Here, we spotlight their stories — from personal triumphs and innovative research to compassionate care and meaningful outreach. These moments reflect the dedication and heart behind our mission to serve those who served.
VA Providence’s Women’s Health Medical Director, Dr. Lauren Schlanger, delivered an inspiring speech at the Barrington, RI Memorial Day Observance.
Over Memorial Day weekend VA Providence Director Lawrence Connell attended the Boots on the Ground Memorial at Fort Adams State Park.
On Memorial Day, Director Lawrence Connell of VA Providence joined Veterans, families, and community members at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery for the State of Rhode Island’s annual Memorial Day Commemoration.
This past week Director Lawrence Connell of VA Providence addressed the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) members at the beautiful Wyndham Newport.
As part of the ongoing security fence project, VA Providence will be closing the Armed Forces Blvd. entrance at Chalkstone Ave (Main Entrance) to the Providence VAMC.
On Wednesday, Director Connell visited the New Bedford Vet Center to engage with Veterans and Vet Center staff, reinforcing his commitment to enhancing Veteran services.
Joanne Barrett, Women Veteran Program Manager at VA Providence, represented the VA Providence community at the 2024 Garden of Heroes Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Rhode Island State House this Memorial Day.
VA Providence proudly celebrated Research Week, culminating in the inspiring VA Providence Research Day.
VA Providence is bidding a heartfelt farewell to John Loughlin, our esteemed Public Affairs Officer, as he steps into retirement.
This past Saturday the VA Providence enrollment team participated in the East Providence Veteran Expo, an event dedicated to connecting Veterans with essential resources and services.