Preventing the Flu Begins With You: Flu Vaccinations Available at VA Providence
By Justyn Charon, Public Affairs Specialist
VA Providence is making it easier for Veterans to get their flu shot this season, with vaccinations available during outpatient appointments, a walk-in clinic at the Providence campus and additional opportunities at Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
Flu season is approaching, and VA Providence is giving Veterans several convenient ways to get vaccinated.
Beginning Monday, September 14, Veterans can ask to receive a flu shot during their regularly scheduled outpatient appointments at VA Providence.
Veterans who don’t have an upcoming appointment can use the walk-in Flu Clinic located in the Basement E Wing. The clinic begins September 14 and will operate every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. No appointment is needed.
Veterans who receive their care closer to one of VA Providence’s Community Based Outpatient Clinics also have options.
The New Bedford CBOC will offer walk-in flu vaccinations every Friday from 1:00–3:00 p.m., beginning September 18 and continuing through November 20.
The Hyannis CBOC will offer flu vaccination clinics October 2 and October 16 from 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.
Veterans who use the Middletown CBOC should contact the clinic for available flu clinic dates and times.
Veterans may also receive a free flu shot through participating locations in their community. To find a location, visit VA’s facility locator or call
Getting vaccinated is a simple step Veterans can take to help protect their health and the health of those around them this flu season.