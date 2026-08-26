Serving Those Who Served: VA Providence and Sodexo Connect Veterans with Careers

VA Providence connected Veterans with Sodexo employment opportunities, bringing together two organizations with complementary commitments to service, quality of life and supporting those who have served.

Service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off—and the leadership, teamwork and experience developed during military service don’t disappear either.

VA Providence continued helping Veterans connect those skills with civilian opportunities this week through an employment event featuring Sodexo⁠.

The event provided Veterans an opportunity to learn about employment with an organization whose work spans areas including health care, food service, facilities and other services.

The connection between the organizations goes deeper than an available job.

Sodexo describes its purpose as creating “a better everyday” and its mission as improving quality of life while contributing to the economic, social and environmental progress of the communities where it operates.

VA Providence’s mission centers on serving Veterans and supporting their health and well-being. Employment can be an important part of that picture—providing financial stability, purpose, connection and an opportunity for Veterans to continue applying skills developed during military service.

Sodexo also has an established commitment to Veteran employment. Its North American HONOR—Honoring Our Nation’s Finest with Opportunity and Respect—Employee Business Resource Group supports Veterans and military communities. Sodexo says its recruiters and hiring managers receive training to recognize military-developed skills such as leadership, project management and teamwork.

The company’s career system also identifies Sodexo as a Veteran employer.

That makes the partnership a natural fit: VA Providence works to help Veterans thrive after military service, while Sodexo has built programs specifically intended to recognize the value Veterans can bring to its workforce.

VA Providence has partnered with Sodexo on Veteran employment outreach before. A June 2025 Sodexo Employment Information Session invited Veterans to explore career opportunities directly with the company at VA Providence.

By bringing employers directly to Veterans, VA Providence can help shorten the distance between military experience and the next professional opportunity—while giving employers an opportunity to meet a workforce already trained in service, teamwork, adaptability and mission accomplishment.