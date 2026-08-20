VA Connect Makes Navigating VA Easier for Veterans

VA Providence recently brought Veterans, VA staff and support resources together for VetConnect, creating an opportunity for Veterans to get answers, resolve issues and connect directly with the people and programs available to support them.



The event focused on making access to VA services easier by putting Veterans face-to-face with knowledgeable staff for individualized assistance. Veterans could receive support with VA health care enrollment, benefits and claims, ask questions about available programs, and learn about additional resources to support their health and well-being.



The Technology Transformation Office was also on site with a dedicated support booth to help Veterans take advantage of VA’s digital tools. Staff provided one-on-one assistance with accessing and managing health care and benefits through the VA Health and Benefits mobile app and VA.gov, helping Veterans become more comfortable using the tools available to manage their VA experience.



VetConnect also provided Veterans with an opportunity to hear directly from VA Providence leadership and engage with staff in a setting designed around personal interaction rather than navigating services on their own.



The event reflects VA Providence’s continued emphasis on meeting Veterans where they are, removing barriers to care and connecting them with the services they have earned.



Connecting Veterans to care, benefits and resources—that’s VetConnect.