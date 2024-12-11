Nursing Resident & Nursing Student Education
Student Nursing Clinical Placement: If you are mailing your documents, please send to: Ms. Jennifer Jalloh VA Providence Health care system, 7th Floor Nursing Office (118) 830 Chalkstone Avenue Providence, RI 02908
Step 1
Student completes all of the below bulleted forms in ink- INCLUDING the ones entitled “optional”. Forms must be received at the VA 4 WEEKS PRIOR to the first day of your clinical rotation:
- Employment Eligibility Verification Form (I-9)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (Complete sections I-III, skip section IV. Complete sections V-IX as applicable, answer NO TO ALL in section X and sign on the bottom of pages 3 and 4)
- Declaration for Federal Employment
Fingerprint Form
NOTE: IF YOU WERE NOT U.S. BORN, please include a photocopy of a citizenship document to show you are legal to be in the U.S., i.e. naturalization certification, resident alien card, passport, etc. The photocopy must be legible.
Please ensure all forms are signed and dated prior to mailing. Forms DO NOT need to be notarized.
Step 2
Submit completed paper work to VA Providence Health Care System, Jennifer Jalloh, address above
After ALL paperwork is submitted and reviewed, you will be contacted by the Nursing Department to make appointments to process in through Human Resources (HR) for fingerprinting and photo ID at least two weeks prior to the first day of your clinical rotation. You will need two forms of ID on that day. Use the link to the list of acceptable IDs list.
Step 3
- All students must complete the on-line course ‘Mandatory Training for Trainees’ (please allow up to 2-4 hours for this training)
- The embedded attachment has directions - VA Mandatory Training for Trainees
Step 4
Students on Independent Clinical Rotations or Leadership Rotations: You will be contacted to schedule an appointment for fingerprinting and photo ID badge after application forms are received.